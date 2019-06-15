FIH Series Finals: Ireland begin tournament with 4-2 win over Scotland

Shane O'Donoghue put Ireland back in front from a penalty corner

Ireland's men began their FIH Series Finals campaign with a solid 4-2 win over Scotland in Le Touquet.

Eugene Magee fired in an early opener for Ireland before Duncan Riddell equalised in an entertaining opening quarter.

Shane O'Donoghue and Magee then struck either side of half-time as Alexander Cox's side seized control.

After Kenny Bain brought Scotland back to within a goal, Michael Robson hammered home to secure Ireland's win.

Following a disappointing World Cup campaign in India last year, Ireland have turned their attentions to securing qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

The tournament's top seeds need a top-two finish in France in order to advance to a two-legged play-off later this year.

After Magee and Riddell exchanged first quarter goals, Cox's side deservedly regained the lead when O'Donoghue struck from a penalty corner.

Magee's second early in the second half gave Ireland the two-goal cushion that their play had deserved but once again Scotland responded quickly through Bain.

The game appeared to be heading towards a tense final quarter but Robson's neat finish settled Irish nerves as they saw out the victory with relative comfort.

Ireland face Egypt on Sunday before their final Poll A game against Singapore on Tuesday.