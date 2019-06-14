FIH Pro League: Great Britain men lose to Netherlands in shootout

Alan Forsyth scored a penalty stroke with 45 seconds remaining in normal time to take the match to a shootout

Great Britain men's hopes of reaching the FIH Pro League semi-finals hang by a thread following a shootout defeat by the Netherlands.

Alan Forsyth's last-minute penalty stroke ensured a 2-2 draw at full-time, but GB lost the shootout 4-3.

Danny Kerry's side secured a point but still need a win and for other results to go their way to reach the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.

"I'm really proud for the lads," head coach Kerry told BT Sport.

"The last few weeks we've played all the top teams, we've either won or we've drawn. We've come a long way in a short time.

"We've got good depth, we're playing well and we're a real threat."

Jeroen Hertzberger opened the scoring for the Netherlands at London's Lee Valley Hockey Centre after 20 minutes, before Chris Griffiths equalised for GB in the third quarter with a superb strike from a tight angle - his third goal in as many games.

Hertzberger looked to have secured a Dutch victory when he scored his and his side's second with a reverse stick shot with nine minutes left on the clock in London.

But Forsyth levelled the scores with 45 seconds remaining, taking the game to a shootout.

He went on to miss his effort in the shootout but George Pinner saved from Jonas de Geus to level it up, but Adam Dixon's miss gave the Dutch the win.

The match marked all-time leading goalscorer Ashley Jackson's first appearance for GB since the 2016 Olympic Games, while Chris Grassick, the Scotland captain, also returned to the GB set-up following 18 months out through injury.

GB play New Zealand in their final round-robin match at the Stoop in London on Sunday.