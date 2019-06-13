Ashley Jackson: Record scorer back for GB after three-year exile

As well as club hockey, Ashley Jackson also played ice hockey during his almost three-year break from the GB team

Ashley Jackson will make his first appearance for Great Britain since the 2016 Olympics in Friday's match with the Netherlands in London.

Jackson scored 133 goals in a combined 234 games for Britain and England.

His last match was in Rio before he stepped away from international duty.

"Ash has only been with us a short time, so it'll be good to see how we can use his undoubted skills and abilities within the squad," said Britain men's head coach Danny Kerry.

During his three-year exile, Jackson spent time playing ice hockey in England and club hockey in the Netherlands, but after returning to play for Old Georgians, he was recalled to the Britain squad last month.

As well as Jackson, there is also a return after injury for Chris Grassick, the Scotland captain, for his first GB appearance for 18 months for the game at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

Lily Owsley, one of the gold medal winners from Rio, returns to the women's team for their game against the same opponents on Saturday.

Both matches are part of the inaugural FIH Pro League, where the top four nations qualify for the Grand Final at the end of June.

The men's team currently lie sixth and have to win both of their remaining games to have any chance of qualification, whereas the women's team have already been eliminated.