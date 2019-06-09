FIH Pro League: Great Britain beat Australia 4-3 in shootout after 2-2 draw

GB goalkeeper Harry Gibson saved two of Australia's efforts in the shootout

Great Britain men beat Australia 4-3 in a shootout to win their FIH Pro League tie at Lee Valley in London.

GB went ahead twice through first-half goals from Zach Wallace and Chris Griffiths but Australia pegged them both times as the game finished 2-2 in normal time.

Keeper Harry Gibson saved two Australia penalties in a tense shootout.

Britain are sixth in the Pro League table with 18 points after 12 games, while Australia remain top with 23.

The hosts squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Germany in their previous game on Thursday.

The competition, which serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics, sees eight of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands on 30 June.

Thee GB men started their campaign with a 6-5 win in Spain on 25 January and will finish their group games at home to New Zealand on 23 June.

Fixtures

Friday, 14 June

Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 23 June

Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (14:00 BST)

Standings

Country P W D SO-Bonus L GF GA GD P % Australia 10 7 2 0 1 30 21 9 23 76.67 Belgium 9 5 3 1 1 33 22 11 19 70.37 Netherlands 10 4 3 2 3 28 21 3 14 56.67 Argentina 11 5 2 0 4 25 28 -3 17 51.52 Germany 11 3 5 2 3 26 27 -1 15 48.48 Great Britain 12 5 2 1 5 31 29 2 18 50 Spain 10 0 5 5 5 24 35 -11 10 33.33 New Zealand 11 0 4 0 7 24 35 -14 3 12.12