FIH Hockey Series: Ireland put eight past Czech Republic

A familiar sight on Sunday as Anna O'Flanagan celebrates one of her four goals

Ireland made it two wins out of two at the FIH Series Finals with an impressive 8-1 rout of the Czech Republic at Banbridge.

Anna O'Flanagan bagged four goals with Nicci Daly adding a double and there was one each from Zoe Wilson and Sarah Hawkshaw.

Ireland now lead Group A with a maximum six points and remain on track to progress to Saturday's semi-finals.

The two finalists will secure an Olympic play-off tie later this year.

Ireland opened the scoring four minutes into the first quarter when Czech goalkeeper Barbora Cechakova could only parry O'Flanagan's fierce shot from wide, leaving Daly with a simple task of prodding the ball over the goalline.

It was 2-0 just before the end of the first quarter as Chloe Watkins won possession on the right wing and fed the ball into O'Flanagan, who was able to turn and shoot home.

A Czech player challenges Ireland captain Katie Mullan for the ball in Banbridge

The impressive O'Flanagan scored her second four minutes into the third quarter, showing poise in a crowded goal area to control the ball and place her shot past Cechakova.

Zoe Wilson made it 4-0 when her scuffed shot crept inside the post.

Ireland continued to dominate the game in the final quarter and extended their lead with two goals from penalty corners.

Hawkshaw steered the ball in from a Lena Tice pass three minutes after the restart - O'Flanagan then completed her hat-trick as she deflected a ball in from Watkins and went on to grab a fourth goal with fierce drive into the net.

As against Malaysia yesterday, Ireland conceded a late consolation goal as Ayeisha McFerran saved a shot from Adela Lehovcova but Jindriska Leichova pounced on the rebound to beat the Irish keeper with a rising shot high into the net.

Ireland still had the final say before the end as Daly got the telling touch on a cross from captain Katie Mullan.

All of Ireland's matches will be live streamed on the BBC Sport NI website

Earlier, in Group B, Korea consolidated their lead in the table by beating Scotland 3-1.

Kate Holmes gave the Scots an early lead, six minutes into the contest, but the Koreans turned the game around by half-time with goals from Kang Jina and Cho Hyejin, before Seo Jungeun clinched the win and three points in the third quarter.

Ukraine beat France 3-2 in an entertaining first game of the day - both countries can still progress into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Ireland's final group game is against Singapore on Tuesday at 14:00 BST - the game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.