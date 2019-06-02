Ireland's begin bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020 streamed live by BBC Sport NI

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Sport NI to stream live Ireland Women’s matches at the FIH Hockey Series

World Cup runners-up Ireland begin their Olympic-qualification bid on Saturday in a tournament that will be shown live on the BBC Sport NI website.

Ireland will host the FIH Hockey Series at Banbridge Hockey club from 8-16 June with the top two teams advancing to a Tokyo 2020 qualifying competition.

All of Ireland's games will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

Ireland will play Malaysia in their opening match Malaysia on Saturday, 8 June at 15:00 BST.

The eight-team tournament will also feature Korea, Scotland, France, Czech Republic, Singapore and Ukraine.

Ireland's last competitive game was the World Cup final in London last August and the tournament will be the team's first outing under new head coach Sean Dancer.

"The World Cup heroics of captain Katie Mullan and her side were the feel-good sports story of last summer," said Eddie Doyle, BBC NI head of content production.

"Now the serious business of qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time ever begins with this tournament - and we're delighted to show all of Ireland's games live on the BBC Sport NI website."

Ireland's second game against the Czech Republic takes place on Sunday 9 June (15:00 BST) before their final pool match against Singapore on Tuesday 11 June (14:00 BST).

The tournament's semi-finals and final will be held on Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June respectively.

BBC Sport NI reporter Nigel Ringland will present coverage of the tournament and he will be joined by 1988 Olympic gold medallist Stephen Martin, ex-GB goalkeeper Simon Mason, former Ireland international Alex Speers and current Belfast Harlequins player Jenna Watt.