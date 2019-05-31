International hockey: Wales 2-1 France

Izzy Webb celebrates her winning goal for Wales against France

Wales won the first game of their three-match series against France thanks to Izzy Webb's late strike at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Friday.

Captain Leah Wilkinson gave Wales an early lead, but France equalised midway through the second quarter through a fine Victorine van Kemmel solo effort.

Ten minutes from the end Wales retook the lead when Webb reacted quickest in a goalmouth scramble.

The two sides play again on Saturday (17:00 BST) and Sunday (11:00 BST).

Wilkinson made her 157 appearance for her country to equal Paul Edwards' record as Wales' most capped sportsperson.

It was also a landmark game for Phoebe Richards who won her 100th cap.

Wales are using the series with France as preparation for the FIH Series Finals in Valencia and the EuroHockey Championship Competition in Glasgow.

Wales squad:

Beth Bingham, Caro Hulme, Danni Jordan, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Emily Rowlands, Hannah Cozens, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jessica Roe, Jo Westwood, Julie Whiting, Leah Wilkinson (C), Megan Lewis-Williams, Natasha Marke-Jones, Phoebe Richards, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French (VC), Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes.