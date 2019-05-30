FIH Pro League: Great Britain men lose 4-2 to world number ones Belgium

Great Britain's men lost 4-0 to Belgium earlier this month

Great Britain's men's FIH Pro League semi-final hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 4-2 to world number ones Belgium.

Belgium's four goals came in the first half, but Britain staged a comeback in the second.

Phil Roper found the net first, before Luke Taylor scored off a short corner.

Britain are fifth in the table with five games remaining before four sides qualify for the semi-finals in June.

Belgium had beaten Great Britain 4-0 in London earlier this month and it initially looked as though they would inflict an even more severe defeat in Antwerp.

Cedric Charlier scored twice for the hosts, with Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx also finding the net in the first half.

But swift thinking from Zach Wallace set up Roper's goal and momentum shifted Britain's way against the unbeaten side after Taylor's score.

The visitors could not convert this into goals, though, and Roper said they paid for errors made in the first half.

"We're taking the positives out of it, we won the second half 2-0 but we can't make those mistakes in the first half," he told BT Sport after the game.

"We took our time in the half-time team talk. We made sure we tried to reset and get back to the game plan."

Great Britain remain on 13 points after four wins from nine matches and play third-placed side the Netherlands next at 16:00 BST on Sunday, 2 June.