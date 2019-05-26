Ireland men beat USA 2-0 to clinch warm-up double in Dublin

Shane O'Donoghue scored in both of Ireland's wins against USA

Ireland sealed a second consecutive win over USA as they continued preparations for their Olympic qualifying bid.

Shane O'Donoghue and Luke Madeley both scored in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory in Dublin.

Alexander Cox's side also beat the same opponents on Friday ahead of the start of the FIH Series Finals in France.

Ireland also host France in a two-match series at Lisnagarvey on 4 and 6 June before the first stage of their Olympic qualification process.

Ireland will face Egypt, Scotland and Singapore in the pool stages of the tournament at Le Touquet, France with the top two teams securing a place in the Olympic-qualifying tournament, which will be held later in the year.

Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, M Bell, L Madeley, M Nelson, E Magee, N Glassey, S O'Donoghue, S Murray, M Robson, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, C Harte, L Cole, M Ingram, S Cole.

USA: J Klages, M Barminski, T Sundeen, P Harris, A Miller, A Montilla, W Holt, A Dhadwal, T Barratt, K Kaeppler, C De Angelis, S Harris, P Singh, S Cicchi, J Orozco, A Kaeppler, D Huisman, M Gandhi, D Wisselink.