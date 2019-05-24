Ireland men beat USA 5-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament warm-up match in Dublin

Eugene Magee scored the last of Ireland's five goals
Ireland's men's hockey team beat the USA 5-0 in the first of two Olympic qualifying tournament warm-up games between the sides in Dublin on Friday.

Shane O'Donoghue put Ireland in front and Matty Nelson doubled the lead with a superb deflection from a Eugene Magee cross to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Nelson drove towards the circle and laid off to Sean Murray who beat the keeper with Conor Harte nicking a goal.

Ben Walker added the fourth and then Magee tapped in from two yards.

The teams meet again on Sunday.

