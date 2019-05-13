FIH World Series: Nine Ulstermen in Ireland squad for Tokyo qualifier

Jonathan Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh are all named in the Ireland men's squad

Ireland coach Alexander Cox has selected nine Ulster players in his 18-man squad for the World Series tournament in Le Touquet.

The competition will be the first stage in the Olympic qualification process for the Irish men.

Jonathan Bell, Matt Bell, Neal Glassey, Paul Gleghorne, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, John Jackson, Matthew Nelson and Eugene Magee are included.

Ireland need a top-two finish to keep their Olympic hopes alive.

The top two will progress to the final Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo which take place later this year.

Eight countries are competing in the qualifier in France with Ireland grouped alongside Egypt, Scotland and Singapore in Pool A with France, Korea, Ukraine and Chile the Pool B hopefuls.

The action will begin in Le Touquet on 15 June.

In the build-up to the tournament, Ireland will face USA and France in warm-up games.

Cox's side will face USA on 24 and 26 May before taking on the French on 4 and 5 June.

There will also be an opening training session which fans can attend at Lisnagarvey on 31 May from 16:00 BST until 17:30.

Ireland men's squad: David Harte, James Carr, Conor Harte, Jonathan Bell, John Jackson, Luke Madeley, Lee Cole, Paul Gleghorne, Shane O'Donoghue, Stephen Cole, Daragh Walsh, Neal Glassey, Matt Bell, Sean Murray, Eugene Magee, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Michael Robson.