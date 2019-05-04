Men's FIH Pro League: Great Britain beaten by Spain in shootout

Spain's Enrique Gonzalez scored the decisive one-on-one past Britain's George Pinner

Great Britain lost to Spain in a shootout in the men's FIH Pro League at Lee Valley after their game finished 1-1 in normal time.

The visitors took the lead after just 36 seconds through Pau Quemada before Sam Ward levelled from a corner in the second period.

The hosts stepped up the pressure after that and forced several smart saves from Spain goalkeeper Quico Cortes.

But they could not make a breakthrough and went down 3-2 in the shootout.

Ward thought he had a won it and secured all three points with just 23 seconds remaining in normal time with another goal from a corner but the strike was ruled out with the ball not leaving the D.

In the resultant one-on-ones, Britain quickly took a 2-0 lead but Spain levelled to send it to sudden death before registering their fifth successful shootout of the competition, the visitors taking two points to GB's one.