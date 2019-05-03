FIH Pro League: Great Britain lose on home soil against China

Olympic gold medallist Giselle Ansley scored GB's only goal

Great Britain fell to a 2-1 defeat by China in the second of their home FIH Pro League games in London.

After a goalless first half, China took the lead as Zixia Ou's effort from a penalty corner deflected in off GB's Anna Toman.

Giselle Ansley equalised for GB with a fine drag flick but Peng Yang won the game for China three minutes later.

"It's disappointing to come away with a loss," Laura Unsworth, who won her 100th GB cap, told BT Sport.

"There were times when we were shifting the ball and looked good, but they took their chances.

"We weren't good enough and didn't put away our chances.

"The last few matches, we have taken great strides. We need to keep working and I think it will come together."

GB head coach Mark Hager told BT Sport: "We've got to be better all around the park.

"We've got to play as a group. At the moment we're not playing smart enough hockey.

"We've got to be more ruthless."

The Olympic champions - who are now seventh in the FIH Pro League standings - next face Argentina on 18 May and Belgium on 19 May with both fixtures taking place in London.

In the inaugural FIH Pro League season, eight men's and nine women's teams play home and away fixtures, with the top four in each league progressing to the Grand Final stage.

The top four teams also earn a place in the two-legged Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers, but Great Britain are seventh out of nine in the women's standings.