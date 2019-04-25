Ireland hockey: Australian Sean Dancer takes over World Cup finalists

Sean Dancer has spent the past decade coaching in New Zealand

Australian Sean Dancer has been named as the new Irish women's head coach.

Former Australia Under-21 international Dancer will replace Graham Shaw, who resigned in March to take charge of the New Zealand women's team.

Dancer, who was interim Black Sticks' coach before Shaw's surprise switch, will take over of an Irish side that finished second at the 2018 World Cup.

Ireland begin their bid for Olympic qualification when they host the FIH Series Finals from 8-16 June.

The eight-team tournament, which will be staged at Banbridge hockey club, will also feature Korea, Scotland and Malaysia with the top two sides advancing to a Tokyo 2020 qualifying tournament to be held in November 2019.

Hockey Ireland hope to obtain a working visa for Dancer to begin his new role before the start of the tournament but the team are continuing their preparations under the guidance of team manager Arlene Boyles.

"What impressed us in the interview was actually his knowledge about the Irish team, which was clear because of his experience as a coach of the New Zealand team," said Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels.

"Having to analyse us as opponents, he actually had an in-depth knowledge and quite a good view of where our strengths and weaknesses are."

Dancer began his coaching career while playing for the Heracles club in Belgium and moved to New Zealand in 2009 where he worked as High Performance Manager for the Wellington Hockey Association before holding several national roles within Hockey New Zealand.

"To be provided with the chance to lead a quality programme and team on the world stage, is something that I have personally aspired to for a long period of time," said Dancer.

"I am grateful to Hockey Ireland for this opportunity and I'm excited to continue, and add to, the team's World class performances over the last 12 months."