FIH Pro League: Germany too strong for Great Britain in Monchengladbach

Germany sit fifth in the FIH Pro League after beating Great Britain

Great Britain's women lost for the second FIH Pro League match in a row as two Hannah Gablac goals gave Germany a 2-0 win in Monchengladbach.

After rain delayed the game by 45 minutes, Germany swept to their second win of the competition, registering 14 shots to the visitors' three.

Gablac struck in the third and fourth quarters, leaving Great Britain with only one win from six league matches.

Britain next host USA, who have no wins in eight, in London on Saturday.

In the inaugural FIH Pro League season, eight men's teams and nine women's sides play home and away fixtures, with the top four in each set of standings at the end of the season progressing to the Grand Final stage.

The top four teams in each competition also earn a place in the two-legged Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers but Great Britain currently sit seventh out of nine in the women's event.