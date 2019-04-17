Lisnagarvey clinch Irish Men's League with 6-1 win over Annadale

Andy Williamson put Lisnagarvey ahead after the goalless opening quarter

Lisnagarvey have clinched the Irish Men's Hockey League after a 6-1 win over Ulster neighbours Annadale.

Garvey needed a win from their final two games to stay ahead of Three Rock Rovers and they produced a clinical performance on Wednesday night.

Goals from Andy Williamson and Johnny Lynch made it 2-0 before Kent Irwin replied for the visitors.

However goals from the Nelson brothers Matthew and Daniel were followed by James Lorimer and Lynch strikes.

After a scoreless first quarter it took just over a minute after the restart for Johnny Bell's ball into the circle to elude the Annadale defence allowing Williamson the luxury of a tap-in at the back post.

Lynch's fine finish on the reverse stick made it 2-0 before Irwin's Annadale goal.

On the stroke of half-time, Lorimer's shot from a penalty corner was saved but Irish international Matthew Nelson was on hand to bury the rebound.

His brother Daniel added the fourth goal in the third quarter with Lorimer grabbing the fifth and more excellent build-up play saw Lynch score his second late in the game as Garvey romped to the championship in fine style.

It's the second time the County Down side have won the trophy following on from their success three years ago.

There is one round of fixtures remaining but the top four clubs that will contest the Champions Trophy play-offs at the beginning of next month are Lisnagarvey, Banbridge, Three Rock Rovers and Glenanne.