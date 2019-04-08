Barry Middleton: England & Great Britain's most capped player retires

Barry Middleton has 432 combined caps for Great Britain and England

Barry Middleton, England and Great Britain's most capped player, said "priorities in my life have shifted" as he announced his retirement from international hockey.

The 35-year-old, who was capped 432 times for England and GB, scored 119 goals in his 16-year career.

He was part of the England team that won Commonwealth bronze in 2018.

Great Britain Hockey said Middleton was "one of the greatest athletes in the nation's history from any sport".

Middleton said he had been thinking about retirement since the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"Priorities in my life have shifted. I feel I have given everything I possibly could to get the best out of myself in the last fifteen years," he said.

"I'm not sure I could motivate myself to that level again."

Middleton competed at four Olympic Games, four World Cups and eight European Championships.

He captained Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics and in Rio four years later.

Middleton took a break from international hockey after the 2018 World Cup, in which England finished fourth.

Danny Kerry, the head coach of Great Britain and England men's hockey teams, described Middleton as "world class".

"Barry has given an enormous amount to England and GB Hockey and the sport has been a better place for his presence," Kerry added.