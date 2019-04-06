FIH Pro League: Great Britain dominate in big win over Olympic champions Argentina

GB players celebrate Sam Ward's goal

Alan Forsyth and Phil Roper scored two apiece as Great Britain dominated Olympic champions Argentina in a 5-1 victory in the FIH Pro League.

Forsyth's penalty stroke opened the scoring before Sam Ward doubled GB's lead from a penalty corner.

Roper tapped in from close range for GB's third before Matias Paredes pulled a goal back for the hosts in Rosario.

But Forsyth and Roper scored their second goals in quick succession in the final quarter to wrap up the win.

Danny Kerry's side are now third in the standings with Roper having scored five goals in their opening four matches of the FIH Pro League.

GB's next fixture is against Germany in Moenchenglabach on 28 April. Their first home game, at London's Olympic Park, is against Spain on 4 May.