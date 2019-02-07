Adam Dixon named Great Britain men's hockey captain

Adam Dixon has 240 international caps

Adam Dixon has been named the new captain of the Great Britain and England men's hockey teams with David Ames taking the vice-captaincy.

The 32-year-old, who plays his club hockey for Beeston, will lead the side for the first time in Friday's FIH Pro League match against New Zealand.

Dixon has 240 international caps and won the European Championships in 2009.

"I am at the stage in my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and my performances on the field," he said

The appointment of Dixon and Ames means a move away from the previous model where three players - Phil Roper, Ian Sloan and George Pinner - shared the captaincy duties.

Pinner and Roper will form part of the squad's new leadership group and are joined by Dixon, Ames and 22-year-old Jack Waller.

"I don't take this challenge lightly and there are certainly going to be times when the team and I are tested to our limits over the coming months," Dixon added.