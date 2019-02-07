Women's hockey: Ireland end Spain series with defeat by hosts

Anna O'Flanagan scored Ireland's only goal in the defeat by Spain on Thursday

Ireland women completed the three-nations series in Alicante with a 4-1 defeat by hosts Spain on Thursday.

Anna O'Flanagan scored for the Irish while Carlota Petchame and Lola Riera each bagged doubles for Spain, who led 2-1 at half-time.

The World Cup runners-up failed to pick up a win their five games, losing three and drawing twice.

Ireland held India to a 1-1 draw in their opener while it ended 2-2 against Spain on Wednesday.

The Irish were denied victory over the hosts when they conceded a last-minute equaliser.