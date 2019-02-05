Mitch Darling retires from Ireland duty after 183 caps

Ireland forward Mitch Darling also had spells with various clubs in the Dutch league

Ireland forward Mitch Darling has announced his retirement from international hockey after scoring 51 goals in 183 appearances.

The 30-year-old made his Ireland debut against England shortly after his 18th birthday and helped the team reach the Olympic Games and World Cup.

"When I got my first cap in 2006 I could never have dreamed of reaching the heights we did," said Darling.

"Being involved in such a special era holds some amazing memories."

"Undoubtedly the biggest career defining moment was the Rio Olympics, an experience to be cherished forever," added Darling, who plays for club side Three Rock Rovers.

"I am definitely privileged to have played with some of the best players to ever wear a green shirt.

"As a player I think I really flourished under the tutelage of Paul Revington and Craig Fulton - incredible men and detailed coaches that revolutionised both the game and the players in Ireland."

Ireland head coach Alexander Cox paid tribute to Darlings' contribution to the Green Machine, which also included winning a European bronze medal in 2015,

"He has had an important influence on the successes that the team has enjoyed over the last 10 years," said Cox.

"Not only because of his outstanding qualities as a player, but also as a great person in the group, we will miss him."