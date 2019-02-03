Ireland women go down 3-0 to India in Alicante

Shirley McCay has returned to action with Ireland after a sabbatical

Ireland lost 3-0 to India on Sunday in the second of the two matches between the sides in Alicante.

Goals in the opening half from Navjot Kaur and Reena Khokhar and a third from Gurjit Kaur in the final minute proved the undoing of Ireland.

Khokhar pounced on the loose ball and dispatched the rebound after Liz Murphy saved the initial penalty corner.

Nikki Evans saw a shot hit the inside of the post before Kaur sent a powerful drag flick low into the right corner.

The sides drew 1-1 in their opening encounter on Friday and Ireland now face three matches against Spain in Granada on 4, 6 and 7 February.

The tournament and training camp in Spain form part of Ireland's preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Ireland hosting the first phase of the Olympic qualifiers in June.