Women's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain name 20-strong squad

Hollie Pearne-Webb - pictured playing for England - is the most capped player in the squad and will captain the side

Great Britain have named a 20-strong squad to face New Zealand, Australia and China in the Women's FIH Pro League in February.

Olympic gold medallist Hollie Pearne-Webb will captain the side in the absence of Alex Danson, while newcomers Holly Hunt, Holly Munro and Lizzie Neal could make their international debuts.

New coach Mark Hager will join up with the squad in New Zealand.

Great Britain face the Black Sticks in Christchurch on 8 February.

They then play Australia in Perth on 16 February before facing China in Changzhou on 23 February.

David Ralph, who was the team's acting head coach before Hager's appointment earlier in January, said: "It's a wonderful opportunity for an exciting team to showcase what they are capable of, to perform against some of the best teams in the world, and set us on our path as GB for the qualification process for the Olympics.

"Hopefully there will be a big crowd and good atmosphere at the games. We're in this sport to play in big events, every one of these games is very important, we're going into their back yard and we're excited about delivering on the pitch."

The FIH Pro League is a new event, replacing the Hockey World League and serving as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.

The Pro League sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.

Great Britain will compete in the 2019 and 2020 editions in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with England taking over in 2021 and 2022.

Full squad: Giselle Ansley (Eng), Grace Balsdon (Eng), Nikki Cochrane (Sco), Emily Defroand (Eng), Sarah Evans (Eng), Tess Howard (Eng), Holly Hunt (Eng), Sarah Jones (Wal), Hannah Martin (Eng), Holly Munro (Eng), Lizzie Neal (Eng), Lily Owsley (Eng), Hollie Pearne-Webb (C) (Eng), Suzy Petty (Eng), Jo Hunter (Eng), Ellie Rayer (Eng), Sarah Robertson (Sco), Erica Sanders (Eng), Amy Tennant (Eng), Anna Toman (Eng)