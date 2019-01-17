Ireland women end Chile series with 3-0 win in Santiago

Yvonne O'Byrne opened the scoring on 39 minutes

Ireland ended their four-match series against Chile on a high with a dominant 3-0 win in Santiago.

The 2018 World Cup finalists had failed to win in the opening three games, drawing twice and losing once.

Goals from Yvonne O'Byrne, Anna O'Flanagan and Deirdre Duke secured the win as preparations world Olympic qualification continue.

It is also the first victory for Graeme Shaw's side since beating Spain in the World Cup semi-final.

Despite controlling the game from the offset, Ireland struggled to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Chilean defence.

O'Byrne's opener in the 39th minute, a deflection from a penalty corner, finally broke the hosts resistance and they were powerless to stop O'Flanagan doubling the lead just minutes later.

Duke completed the victory from a sweeping Irish break to ensure that the series ended with both sides boasting an even record.

Ireland team: Y O'Byrne, K Mullan (capt), A McFerran, C Watkins, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, B Barr, G Frazer. Subs: E Buckley, S Barr, N Evans, E Tice, E Beatty, S Torrans, A Meeke.