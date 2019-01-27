Women's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain schedule and results
-
- From the section Hockey
The first edition of the FIH Pro League will see Great Britain taking part in both the men's and women's competitions, with the women's event getting under way on 26 January.
The competition, set up by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), replaces the Hockey World League and serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.
The Pro League sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.
Great Britain will compete in the 2019 and 2020 editions in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with England taking over in 2021 and 2022.
New head coach Mark Hager's squad start their campaign in Christchurch on 8 February when they take on New Zealand.
Great Britain fixtures
Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Friday, 8 February
New Zealand v Great Britain - Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch (04:00 GMT)
Saturday, 16 February
Australia v Great Britain - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth (09:15 GMT)
Saturday, 23 February
China v Great Britain - Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou (06:00 GMT)
Sunday, 31 March
United States v Great Britain - Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster (23:00 BST)
Saturday, 6 April
Argentina v Great Britain - Estadio Mundialista, Rosario (22:00 BST)
Wednesday, 24 April
Germany v Great Britain - Hockeypark, Moenchengladbach (17:30 BST)
Saturday, 27 April
Great Britain v United States - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (14:00 BST)
Friday, 3 May
Great Britain v China - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)
Saturday, 18 May
Great Britain v Argentina - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (17:00 BST)
Sunday, 19 May
Great Britain v Belgium - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)
Thursday, 30 May
Belgium v Great Britain - Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp (14:30 BST)
Saturday, 1 June
Netherlands v Great Britain - HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven (17:00 BST)
Friday, 7 June
Great Britain v Germany - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 9 June
Great Britain v Australia - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)
Saturday, 15 June
Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)
Sunday, 23 June
Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (16:30 BST)
Thursday, 27 June - Semi-finals
1st v 4th - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
2nd v 3rd - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Saturday, 29 June - Finals
Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Standings
|Country
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Last updated Sunday, 27 January