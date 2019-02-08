Men's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain schedule and results
The first edition of the FIH Pro League will see Great Britain taking part in both the men's and women's competitions, with the men's event getting under way on 19 January.
The competition, set up by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), replaces the Hockey World League and serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.
The Pro League sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.
Great Britain will compete in the 2019 and 2020 editions in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with England taking over in 2021 and 2022.
Danny Kerry's squad start their campaign on 25 January with a trip to Valencia to play Spain.
Great Britain fixtures and results
Friday, 25 January
Spain 5-6 Great Britain - Estadio Betero, Valencia
Friday, 8 February
New Zealand 2-6 Great Britain - Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
Saturday, 16 February
Australia v Great Britain - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth (07:30 GMT)
Saturday, 6 April
Argentina v Great Britain - Estadio Mundialista, Rosario (20:00 BST)
Sunday, 28 April
Germany v Great Britain - Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach (13:00 BST)
Saturday, 4 May
Great Britain v Spain - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (12:00 BST)
Sunday, 5 May
Great Britain v Pakistan - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)
Saturday, 18 May
Great Britain v Argentina - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:00 BST)
Sunday, 19 May
Great Britain v Belgium - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (18:00 BST)
Wednesday, 22 May
Pakistan v Great Britain - Crefelder Hockey und Tennis Club, Krefeld, Germany (14:00 BST)
Thursday, 30 May
Belgium v Great Britain - Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp (12:30 BST)
Sunday, 2 June
Netherlands v Great Britain - HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven (15:00 BST)
Thursday, 6 June
Great Britain v Germany - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 9 June
Great Britain v Australia - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (14:00 BST)
Friday, 14 June
Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (19:30 BST)
Sunday, 23 June
Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (14:00)
Friday, 28 June - Semi-finals
1st v 4th - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
2nd v 3rd - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Sunday 30 June - Finals
Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam
Standings
|Country
|P
|W
|D
|Bonus
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|P
|Great Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7
|5
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|8
|1
|5
|Belgium
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|9
|5
|9
|Spain
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|Australia
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|9
|-3
|1
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|14
|-5
|1
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Last updated Friday, 8 February