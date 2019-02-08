Men's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain schedule and results

Great Britain started their Pro League campaign with a 6-5 win in Spain

The first edition of the FIH Pro League will see Great Britain taking part in both the men's and women's competitions, with the men's event getting under way on 19 January.

The competition, set up by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), replaces the Hockey World League and serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics.

The Pro League sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands in June.

Great Britain will compete in the 2019 and 2020 editions in the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with England taking over in 2021 and 2022.

Danny Kerry's squad start their campaign on 25 January with a trip to Valencia to play Spain.

Great Britain fixtures and results

Schedules are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Friday, 25 January

Spain 5-6 Great Britain - Estadio Betero, Valencia

Report: Dixon scores twice in GB comeback win

Friday, 8 February

New Zealand 2-6 Great Britain - Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, 16 February

Australia v Great Britain - Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth (07:30 GMT)

Saturday, 6 April

Argentina v Great Britain - Estadio Mundialista, Rosario (20:00 BST)

Sunday, 28 April

Germany v Great Britain - Hockeypark, Moenchenglabach (13:00 BST)

Saturday, 4 May

Great Britain v Spain - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (12:00 BST)

Sunday, 5 May

Great Britain v Pakistan - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (16:00 BST)

Saturday, 18 May

Great Britain v Argentina - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:00 BST)

Sunday, 19 May

Great Britain v Belgium - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (18:00 BST)

Wednesday, 22 May

Pakistan v Great Britain - Crefelder Hockey und Tennis Club, Krefeld, Germany (14:00 BST)

Thursday, 30 May

Belgium v Great Britain - Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp (12:30 BST)

Sunday, 2 June

Netherlands v Great Britain - HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven (15:00 BST)

Thursday, 6 June

Great Britain v Germany - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 9 June

Great Britain v Australia - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (14:00 BST)

Friday, 14 June

Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 23 June

Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (14:00)

Friday, 28 June - Semi-finals

1st v 4th - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

2nd v 3rd - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Sunday 30 June - Finals

Semi-final 1 loser v Semi-final 2 loser - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner - Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam

Standings

Country P W D Bonus L GF GA GD P Great Britain 2 2 0 0 0 12 7 5 6 Netherlands 2 1 1 1 0 9 8 1 5 Belgium 4 2 2 1 0 14 9 5 9 Spain 2 0 1 1 1 7 8 -1 2 Australia 2 0 1 0 1 6 9 -3 1 New Zealand 3 0 1 0 2 9 14 -5 1 Argentina 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Last updated Friday, 8 February