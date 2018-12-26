Banbridge and Pegasus lift silverware with Boxing Day final victories

Alex Speers scored a double for Pegasus against Belfast Harlequins

Banbridge beat Annadale to win the men's Kirk Cup final while Pegasus lifted the women's Ulster Shield with victory over Belfast Harlequins.

An easy Boxing Day 4-1 victory for Banbridge saw them win the trophy for the 22nd time in the club's history.

Alex Tinney, Johnny McKee, Josh Moffatt and Sam Farson got the Bann goals, with Peter Caruth grabbing a late consolation.

Pegasus needed a shoot-out to win after their final had finished 2-2.

They were made to work hard by Belfast Harlequins for their first win in the Ulster Shield since 2012, but their 29th overall in the competition.

Pegasus took an early lead through Alex Speers, who went on to double their margin just before half-time.

Harlequins produced a fine comeback after the break, with Jenna Watt pulling the first one back and Abigail Edwards scoring the equaliser to take the game into penalties.

Harlequins missed two of their first three efforts, but Pegasus missed with their last two attempts to send the game to sudden death. Gemma Frazer missed for Quins, allowing Ruth Maguire to score and win it for the Pegasus.

In the Kirk Cup, two goals in two first-half minutes from Bann set them on their way to victory with Tinney converting a penalty corner and McKee a penalty stroke.

Moffatt's back-post finish made it 3-0 before half-time, with Farson scoring into an unguarded net before Caruth's late consolation.