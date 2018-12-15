Hockey Men's World Cup 2018: England thrashed by Belgium in semi-final

Belgium won to reach their first World Cup final
England lost a third consecutive men's Hockey World Cup semi-final after they were thrashed 6-0 by Belgium in India.

Belgium took an early lead when Florent van Aubel's cross was deflected in by Tom Boon, who also hit the crossbar.

Simon Gougnard extended the lead when he drove in a shot after George Pinner parried a penalty corner flick.

England failed to capitalise on rare chances and let in further goals from Cedric Charlier, Alexander Hendrickx (twice) and Sebastien Dockier.

Belgium will play in their first World Cup final on Sunday and face either Australia or Netherlands, while England will play the loser of the other semi-final in a third-place play-off.

England starting XI: Pinner, Ames, Martin, Gleghorne, Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford

Belgium starting XI: Vanasch, Van Doren, Van Aubel, Boccard, Briels, Denayer, Gougnard, De Sloover, Luypaert, Wegnez, Boon

