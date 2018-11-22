Champions Trophy: Netherlands beat Great Britain 4-0

The Netherlands have won all their games at the tournament in China

Great Britain suffered their second defeat of the Champions Trophy in China with a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Goals from Marijn Veen and Margot Zuidhof gave the six-time champions a comfortable half-time lead.

After the break, Ginella Zerbo smashed in a third on the reverse, before Zuidhof scored her second of the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Olympic champions GB - who beat the Netherlands in the Rio 2016 final - had just three shots throughout the match.

The match marked captain Hollie Pearne-Webb's 150th international cap for Great Britain and England.

GB remain without a win at the tournament after drawing with China and Japan as well as defeat to Australia.

They face Argentina in their final round-robin match on Saturday with pushback at 10:00 GMT.

GB need to win to stand any chance of reaching the bronze medal match, while the Netherlands have guaranteed their place in the gold medal final having won all their games in China so far.