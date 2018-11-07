Sarah Jones: Welsh hockey player thrilled by GB call for Champions Trophy

Sarah Jones made her full Wales debut in 2005

Welsh hockey player Sarah Jones says she is delighted to have the chance to win a first Great Britain cap.

Jones is selected as part of an an 18-strong squad for the Women's Champions Trophy on 17-25 November in China.

The last Welsh women's outfield player to play for GB was Sarah Thomas, who was part of the side that won Olympic bronze in 2012.

"I am really pleased to be selected to win my first cap for Great Britain," midfielder Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"It has been a real journey to get here and I feel really fortunate to have this opportunity.

"I have been involved with Wales for 15 years, which has given me the opportunity of being involved in Team GB.

"Now I have my first chance to play in a tournament for Great Britain.

"Playing for Wales in the Commonwealth Games has been good preparation."

Jones, 28, will be the second Wales player to make her GB debut in 2018 after goalkeeper Rose Thomas, who has won four caps this year but is not in the squad for the Champions Trophy.

GB will play hosts China, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands and Argentina in Changzhou.

Britain won Olympic gold in 2016 and this will be their first tournament in two years, with the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Squad: Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Bray, Amy Costello, Sarah Evans, Sabbie Heesh (gk), Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (c), Suzy Petty, Sarah Robertson, Erica Sanders, Amy Tennant (gk), Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth.