EY Irish Hockey League: Loreto beat Pegasus to go top

Loreto overtook Pegasus at the top of the women's EY Irish Hockey League table after beating the Ulster side 2-0 in Belfast on Sunday.

Goals from Ireland World Cup stars Hannah Matthews and Ali Meeke gave the Dubliners a deserved victory.

The defeat ended a four-game winning streak for Pegasus.

Elsewhere Belfast Harlequins picked up a valuable point in their quest for a top four place as they fought out a 1-1 draw with UCD in Dublin.

Ards remain in relegation trouble after falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Old Alex, leaving them with a solitary point from five matches.

In Sunday's other match, Pembroke defeated bottom-of-the table Muckross 2-1 while Cork Harlequins beat Railway Union 3-1 on Saturday.

In the game at Upper Malone, Loreto played the more controlled hockey throughout and displayed a more clinical touch in front of goal.

Matthews broke the deadlock in the ninth minute from her team's first penalty corner, firing home from close-range after being left unmarked.

After Shirley McCay's corner went narrowly wide at the other end, Pegasus keeper Megan Todd was forced into saves from Sarah Clarke, Matthews and Meeke.

On the stroke of half-time, Stephanie Thompson's shot was well stopped by Liz Murphy before the Loreto goalie made a brilliant point-blank save from Lucy McKee in the 62nd minute.

That proved to be a turning point as Meeke drove in Loreto's second goal from a direct shot three minutes later to seal the win.

Harlequins fight for crucial point

In Dublin, Irish international Zoe Wilson scored the Belfast Harlequins goal from the penalty spot before Ellen Curran equalised for UCD.

Wilson could have won it for the Ulster side near the end but was unlucky to see her shot crash off the woodwork.

Ards trailed 2-0 to Old Alex at Londonderry Park after first-quarter goals from Aine Connery and Hannah McDermott.

Caroline Adams pulled one back from a penalty corner before the break but the home team, who remain second bottom, were unable to find an equaliser despite second-half pressure.

Banbridge out in front in men's EYHL

In the men's IHL, Banbridge are three points ahead at the top after nearest rivals Glenanne were held to a 3-3 draw by basement side Dublin YMCA on Saturday.

Cookstown remain clear of the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 with fellow strugglers Cork C of I.

Team captain Greg Allen put the Tyrone side ahead early on before former international John Bruton equalised for the home side.