Four Nations: Ireland in back-to-back Dutch defeats

Alan Sothern's goal gave Ireland a 2-0 lead early in the second quarter

Ireland will finish their Four Nations campaign with a fourth place play-off against England after a heavy 5-2 defeat by the Netherlands in Valencia.

Mink van der Weerden, was once again Ireland's chief tormentor as he scored a hat-trick to send the Dutch through to Sunday's final against Spain.

Mitch Darling and Alan Sothern gave Ireland an early two-goal lead before the top seeds fought back.

Terrance Pieters and Jereon Hertzberger were the other Dutch goal scorers.

Darling's diving goal put Ireland ahead in the 13th minute and Sothern extended their lead in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Van der Weerden, who scored twice for the Dutch in their 7-1 win in the group stages, sparked the fight-back just before half time with a powerful drag flick and the penalty corner specialist scored two more in the third quarter to push his side into the lead.

Chris Cargo's final-qaurter yellow card proved costly as Pieters and Hertzberger both scored in the final three minutes while Ireland were down to 10 men.

The Netherlands will now play the tournament hosts in Sunday's final while Ireland and England will meet in a repeat of their opening match of the week.