Four Nations: England concede late Spain penalty stroke

A late penalty stroke saw England defeated 2-1 by Spain in their final pool game at the Four Nations tournament in Valencia.

Pau Quemada gave the hosts the lead in the second quarter before Chris Griffiths equalised for England with a drag-flick from a penalty corner after the half-time break.

Xavi Lleonart scored the winner with two minutes remaining.

The match marked Mark Gleghorne's 100th England appearance.

Earlier, Ireland slumped to a 7-1 defeat by the Netherlands with Mink van der Weerden scoring twice for the world number four-ranked Dutch.

England, who finished bottom of the pool, will play winners Spain in their semi-final on Saturday. Ireland, who finished third, face the Netherlands again.