Women's Champions Trophy: Great Britain name 18-strong squad for China

Hollie Pearne-Webb helped England reach the Hockey World Cup quarter-finals in the summer

Great Britain have named an 18-strong squad for this month's Women's Champions Trophy in China.

Six of the players have more than 100 international caps while Amy Tennant, Erica Sanders, Sarah Jones and Tess Howard could make their GB debuts.

Alex Danson is injured so England team-mate Hollie Pearne-Webb will step in as captain for the tournament, which runs from 17-25 November in Changzhou.

GB will play hosts China, Australia, Japan, the Netherlands and Argentina.

Jones is the only Welsh player in the squad, with Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson the only Scots.

Britain won Olympic gold in 2016 and this will be their first tournament in two years, with the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The Champions Trophy marks the start of an important phase of international hockey, with the Pro League beginning in January 2019 and Olympic qualification to be decided in the next 12 months.

David Ralph will lead the GB squad in China while the recruitment process for a new head coach continues. Danny Kerry left his post to take up the equivalent position with the men's team in August.

Squad: Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Bray, Amy Costello, Sarah Evans, Sabbie Heesh (gk), Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (c), Suzy Petty, Sarah Robertson, Erica Sanders, Amy Tennant (gk), Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth.