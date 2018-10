Eugene Magee went close for Ireland in Tuesday's game against Spain

Ireland were defeated 1-0 by hosts Spain in their second Four Nations match in Valencia on Tuesday.

The Irish started the tournament with a 2-1 win over England a day earlier but they failed to find the net against the Spanish.

Eugene Magee went close with an early chance for Ireland while Spain won it with a penalty stroke from Xavi Lleonart.

Ireland are back in action on Thursday against the Netherlands.