France 3-4 England: Sam Ward scores twice as visitors stage comeback win

  • From the section Hockey
Sam Ward
Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance

Sam Ward scored twice on his 100th international appearance as England staged a late recovery to beat France 4-3 in Lille.

Ward and Liam Ansell gave England a 2-0 lead before the hosts hit back with a hat-trick from captain Victor Charlet.

James Gall levelled six minutes from time before Ward grabbed his second to secure England's victory.

"This was a highly beneficial experience for our young players," said England head coach Danny Kerry.

"I was pleased with our resilience late in the game to come from behind to win against a team who showed their potent threat at penalty corners."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you