Women's Champions Trophy 2018: Group fixtures as Great Britain seek to win title

Alex Danson
Captain Alex Danson has played 103 times for Great Britain, scoring 53 goals

Great Britain's women's team will take part in the final Champions Trophy in Changzhou, China from 17-25 November.

Britain qualify as Olympic champions and will face hosts China, defending champions Argentina, 2018 World Cup winners the Netherlands, Oceania champions Australia and Asian Games champions Japan.

They have been rebuilding since the last Olympics but will be using this event as a marker to see how far they have come as they prepare to defend their title in Tokyo in 2020.

The tournament will be replaced by the inaugural FIH Pro-League, which will take place across the globe between January and June in 2019.

Schedule

All fixture start times are in GMT.

Group games

All six teams will play each other, with the finals taking place on 25 November.

November

17: Great Britain v China (06:00), Australia v Argentina (08:00), Netherlands v Japan (10:00)

18: Australia v Great Britain (06:00), China v Japan (08:00), Netherlands v Argentina (10:00)

20: Australia v Netherlands (06:00), Argentina v China (08:00), Japan v Great Britain (10:00)

22: Argentina v Japan (06:00), China v Australia (08:00), Great Britain v Netherlands (10:00)

24: Japan v Australia (06:00), Netherlands v China (08:00), Great Britain v Argentina (10:00)

Table

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
Argentina00000000
Australia00000000
China00000000
Great Britain00000000
Japan00000000
Netherlands00000000

Finals day

25: 5th v 6th (06:00), 3rd v 4th (08:15), Final (10:30)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

