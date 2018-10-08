Great Britain Hockey to play Twickenham Stoop double header

Harlequins have played at the Stoop since 1963

Great Britain Hockey will stage two international matches at The Twickenham Stoop in June 2019.

The GB men's and women's teams will face New Zealand in a double header at the home of rugby union club Harlequins as part of a new tournament.

An international standard hockey pitch will be installed on top of the grass for the matches, which will form part of the first FIH Pro-League.

Both GB sides will play their other matches at Lee Valley in Stratford.

The stadium on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will have a capacity of up to 7,500 for the FIHPL, but a crowd of almost 15,000 is possible at The Stoop, which would be the biggest crowd to watch hockey in England since the London 2012 Olympics.

Sally Munday, chief executive of England Hockey, said she was "hugely excited" by the prospect of both teams playing at the south-west London stadium.

"The growing demand for tickets shows that the appetite is there for a venue of this size," she added.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to both Harlequins and the FIH for their help in making this happen, as well as Sport England for supporting the innovative pitch development process."

The inaugural FIH Pro-League will take place across the globe between January and June next year, with the double-header to be staged at The Stoop on Sunday, 23 June.