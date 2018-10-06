Irish Hockey League: Lisnagarvey beat Banbridge in thriller

Timmy Cockram's treble helped Lisnagarvey to a narrow win over Banbridge on Saturday

Lisnagarvey edged Banbridge 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller to join their Ulster rivals and Pembroke Wanderers at the top of the Men's Irish Hockey League.

Timmy Cockram scored a hat-trick for Garvey with Irish international Eugene Magee grabbing two goals for Bann in a great advertisement for local hockey.

In the Women's IHL Pegasus and Loreto are setting the early pace.

Both sides maintained their 100% starts to the season with Ulster side Pegasus beating Pembroke 4-2.

After a scoreless first quarter at Comber Road it was Banbridge who took the lead through Irish international Johnny McKee, but his effort was cancelled out just before half-time by a terrific solo goal from Harry Morris.

Garvey seized the initiative in the third quarter with Cockram scoring from a penalty corner and Troy Chambers grabbing his first goal since his move from Annadale.

It was then the turn of Magee and Cockram to trade strikes from well executed penalty corner routines to make the score 4-2 before Magee powerfully rifled home another to bring the visitors within a goal.

Banbridge's Eugene Magee was on the losing side despite bagging a double

Cockram's hat-trick was completed as he slid in to score, rounding off a superb team move.

There was still time for Magee to set up Alex Tinney for a fourth goal for Bann but the clock would beat them as they searched for the equaliser.

Annadale recored their first points of the new season with a fine 2-1 win at previously unbeaten Pembroke.

Peter Caruth and David Tremlett netted the goals and a late strike from Jack Haycock with seven minutes remaining helped Cookstown to a share of the points with Glenanne in a 2-2 draw.

Michael Kerr had opened the scoring for the Ulster side.

In the other game Cork C of I drew 2-2 with YMCA, meaning only four points separate all 10 sides in the standings after three matches.

Alex Speers scored twice as Pegasus came from behind to beat Pembroke in Dublin.

Katie-Jane Marshall had opened the scoring for the home side before Speers struck twice and Rachel Murdock and Kate Gourley added to the advantage of the Belfast side.

Sorcha Clarke's consolation was just that as Pegasus moved level on points with Loreto, who hammered Muckross 5-0 with international Sarah Torrans scoring twice.

World Cup silver medallist Zoe Wilson was on target for the second game in a row for Belfast Harlequins as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Railway Union, the equalising goal coming from Lucy Geddes.

Ards lost 1-0 at home to UCD thanks to a late penalty corner goal from Hannah McLoughlin while Old Alex beat Cork Harlequins by the same scoreline.

Results - Saturday 6 October

Men's Irish Hockey League

Cork C of I 2-2 YMCA

Lisnagarvey 5-4 Banbridge

Cookstown 2-2 Glenanne

Pembroke 1-2 Annadale

Women's Irish Hockey League

Loreto 5-0 Muckross

Pembroke 2-4 Pegasus

Cork Harlequins 0-1 Old Alex

Railway Union 2-2 Belfast Harlequins

Ards 0-1 UCD