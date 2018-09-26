Great Britain v Belgium: Uncapped trio Rhys Smith, Jack Waller and Zach Wallace called up

Danny Kerry led the Great Britain women's team to Olympic gold in 2016

Great Britain v Belgium Venue: Lee Valley Hockey Centre Date: Wednesday, 3 October, 19:30 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

New Great Britain men's coach Danny Kerry has included uncapped trio Rhys Smith, Jack Waller and Zach Wallace in his 20-man squad to face Belgium.

The game is to mark the anniversary of GB's 1988 Olympic gold medal win.

Experienced quartet Barry Middleton, Adam Dixon, Harry Martin and Henry Weir are also included.

"Belgium are an excellent team with excellent players and there will no doubt be plenty of exciting hockey on show," said Kerry.

The fixture will also form a key part of Great Britain's preparations for the Hockey World Cup in India at the end of the year.

Great Britain will also take part in the new Pro League next year, which acts as the qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"For the current Great Britain squad we will be using it to look at developing our play, our combinations and our understanding of the playing group looking to both the World Cup and the Pro League starting in January," added Kerry, who was appointed in August.

Great Britain squad: Harry Gibson, George Pinner, Liam Sanford, Michael Hoare, Henry Weir, Luke Taylor, Adam Dixon, Jack Waller, James Gall, Ian Sloan, Rhys Smith, Chris Griffiths, Harry Martin, Barry Middleton, David Condon, Phil Roper, Zach Wallace. Alan Forsyth, Will Calnan, Sam Ward