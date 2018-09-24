Great Britain to face Belgium on 1988 gold medal anniversary

Imran Sherwani (right) inspired the famous commentary line from Barry Davies with his second goal against West Germany

Great Britain v Belgium Venue: Lee Valley Hockey CentreCoverage: Wednesday 3 October, 19:30 - BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

Great Britain are to face Belgium to celebrate 30 years since their 1988 Olympic gold medal win in Seoul.

The game, which will be coach Danny Kerry's first in charge of the men's team, will be on 3 October.

A number of the Olympic gold medal winning team will be in attendance at Lee Valley.

Commentator Barry Davies, whose line - "Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares?" - has gone into sporting folklore, is also expected to appear.

The game will be streamed live on BBC Sport online, app and connected TV.

Britain beat West Germany 3-1 in the final in Seoul, South Korea.

Imran Sherwani, who scored twice in the final and inspired Davies' commentary classic, had been a newsagent before having his moment in the final.

The Germans had beaten Great Britain in the pool stage but GB qualified for the final after an unlikely win over favourites Australia.

It had the nation glued to its TV screens for the final as millions watched the men claim gold.

In October, Kerry's full strength Great Britain side will take on world number three Belgium in a very important match ahead of the Hockey Men's World Cup later in the year.