Irish Hockey League: Banbridge edge out Three Rock Rovers in opener

Ireland international Eugene Magee hit a late winner for Banbridge on Saturday

A last-minute goal from Eugene Magee gave Banbridge a 4-3 win over Three Rock Rovers in the opening round of fixtures of the Irish Hockey League.

Banbridge had an impressive pre-season and this win will only strengthen the impression that the Ulster side will be a force to be reckoned with once again.

They will aim to improve on their fifth-place finish last season.

Cookstown thumped YMCA 7-1 but Annadale and Lisnagarvey lost to Monkstown and Pembroke Wanderers respectively.

Banbridge took the lead through Johnny McKee in the first quarter and doubled their advantage when Magee set up Fraser Mills to score their second.

Thirty seconds after half-time Josh Moffat added a third but a double-strike for the visitors from Mark English quickly made it a one-goal game heading into the final quarter.

With five minutes remaining Rovers equalised but that only set the scene for a penalty corner for Bann that Magee converted to seal a thrilling win.

Stuart Smyth led the scoring for Cookstown with a hat-trick as they hammered newly promoted YMCA at Steelweld Park.

First-quarter goals from Michael Kerr and Timmy Sloan got the home side off to the best possible start as they look to a season where they hope to avoid another battle against relegation.

Jack Haycock and Mark Crooks were the other scorers for Cookstown.

It was a new-look Lisnagarvey team that took to the pitch at Comber Road with Paul Gleghorne, Neal Glassey, Sean Murray and Michael Robson all making the move to Europe over the summer.

The young side were in control of the game and led when Andy Williamson swatted the ball out of mid air after it bounced up off the Pembroke goalkeeper following an initial save from a penalty corner.

However, Garvey lost their way just before and after half-time when Pembroke took the lead with goals from Ronan Flannery and Patrick Shanahan.

They laid seize to the Dublin side's goal in the final quarter but couldn't find the equaliser and it finished 2-1.

Annadale were well beaten 6-2 by Monkstown at Rathdown.

Peter Caruth's first goal of the season for Annadale cancelled out Jason Lynch's opener but soon after the hosts took control of the game.

Davy Carson scored twice as they eased to a 5-1 lead with Cameron Ruttle's strike for the Ulster side merely a consolation as Gareth Watkins rounded off the scoring.

In Saturday's other game Cork C of I drew 1-1 with Glenanne.