2019 European Hockey Championships: Ireland women to face England in opener

The Irish women's team made a triumphant homecoming after their runners-up finish at the Hockey World Cup

The Ireland women's team which got to the final of the recent World Cup will face England in their opening match of the 2019 European Hockey Championships.

Graham Shaw's side have also been drawn against Germany and Belarus for the tournament which will take place in Antwerp next August.

Ireland's men's team will play the Netherlands in their first match of a group that also includes Scotland and Germany.

The women's opener is on 18 August.

It will see them up against an England team that they lost narrowly to in a pool match on the way to their historic silver medal at the World Cup in London, although the Green Army had already qualified from the group before the encounter.

Next up for the women will be Belarus on 19 August, with the final pool match against Germany scheduled for two days later.

The team rocketed up the world rankings to a best-ever eighth position following their memorable World Cup campaign, before which they were in 16th place.

Their male counterparts, who are now coached by Dutchman Alexander Cox, will begin their Euro campaign against the Netherlands on 17 August.

Cox's team, which is preparing for the World Cup in India later this year, play Scotland the next day and complete their pool matches against Germany on 20 August.

Ireland women's 2019 European Hockey Championships pool fixtures:

Ireland v England - Sunday 18 August 2019 at 11:15 (BST)

Ireland v Belarus - Monday 19 August 2019 at 15:45

Ireland v Germany - Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 12:15

Men's fixtures:

Ireland v Netherlands - Saturday 17 August 2019 at 15:45

Ireland v Scotland - Sunday 18 August 2019 at 15.45

Ireland v Germany - Tuesday 20 August 2019 at 15:45pm