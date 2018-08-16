Hockey World Cup 2018: New Ireland coach Alexander Cox names extended training squad

Mitch Darling (left) and Eugene Magee (centre) have both been included in the extended training squad

New Ireland head coach Alexander Cox has selected a 28-man training panel ahead of this year's World Cup.

Cox, who succeeded Craig Fulton this month, has named an extended squad for what will be his first training camp with the players on 10-11 September.

Mitch Darling, Eugene Magee and Shane O'Donoghue have been recalled after they were among the players who missed the recent 4Nations Cup in Germany.

"I'm happy to start our World Cup preparation with this group," said Cox.

"This first training panel consists of 28 players, which is a big number. That gives me the opportunity to have a good insight of the depth of the Green Machine"

Banbridge's Owen Magee is the only player involved in the 4Nations Cup to be left out of the squad with Chris Cargo, David Fitzgerald, Conor Harte, Mark Ingram, John Jackson, Callum Robson, Kirk Shimmins and Ben Walker also recalled for the two-day camp in Lisnagarvey.

In preparation for their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, Ireland will take part in an invitational tournament in Valencia, Spain from 29 October to 4 November.

Ireland World Cup training squad

Jonny Bell, Matthew Bell, Chris Cargo, Jamie Carr (GK), Peter Caruth, Lee Cole, Stephen Cole, Mitch Darling, Jeremy Duncan, David Fitzgerald (GK), Paul Gleghorne, David Harte (GK), Mark Ingram (GK), John Jackson, Stuart Loughrey, Luke Madeley, Eugene Magee, John McKee, Sean Murray, Matthew Nelson, Shane O'Donoghue, Callum Robson, Michael Robson, Alan Sothern, Kirk Shimmins, Ben Walker, Daragh Walsh.