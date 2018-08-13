Irish hockey: Irish Government pledges additional funding to Olympic sports

The Irish women's team made a triumphant homecoming after their runners-up finish at the Hockey World Cup

Hockey Ireland is to receive an extra £447,000 in the wake of the runners-up finish at the Women's World Cup.

Irish Minister for Sport, Shane Ross has pledged the funding to support the qualification bids for the men's and women's teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

At the homecoming event for the women's team, Minister Ross said hockey would receive a "significant share" of an additional £1.34m for Olympic sports.

"This announcement is a prompt response to our great success," Ross told RTE.

"It should signal to them that 'if you need money for high performance, we are certainly going to make this contribution'.

"If it is not enough then we will certainly look at it again but we're not going to be reckless about it but it is a recognition of the great work that they have done."

Hockey Ireland will receive a third of the funding that will be allocated by Sport Ireland, with the Olympic Council of Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland both to receive over £196,000, while Paralympics Ireland (£112,0000) are the other major beneficiary.

Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal win has helped Gymnastics Ireland to receive a funding boost while Swim Ireland and Athletics Ireland, who also helped to produce medal successes at the European Championships, will earn an additional £67,000 and £45,000 respectively.

"I just think we need that lift, the Olympians and those who are potentially going to the Olympics deserve it and we're going to give them every encouragement and we're not going to leave them wanting in terms of funding," added Ross.

"There was no suggestion it was all going to hockey, it was announced at a time when the hockey team had done so incredibly well.

"The Irish women's team has gone to eighth place in the rankings and they're really in with a chance, not just of qualifying but of getting a medal, and anybody who saw wonderful game, the semi-final when we beat Spain, will recognise that they must be supported."

Amateur boxing, cricket, cycling, golf, sailing, rowing, triathlon, badminton, judo and taekwondo are the other sports that will benefit.