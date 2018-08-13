Danny Kerry appointed Great Britain and England men's hockey head coach

Kerry led the Great Britain women's team to Olympic gold in 2016

Danny Kerry has left his post as head coach of the Great Britain and England Women's hockey teams to take charge of the equivalent men's teams.

The 47-year-old had been in charge of the women's team for 13 years and replaces Bobby Crutchley, who left his post earlier this year.

Kerry led Great Britain's women team to their first Olympic hockey gold medal at Rio 2016.

He said he "cannot wait" to start "a new chapter in my professional career".

England Women recently got knocked out at the quarter-final stage of their home World Cup under Kerry.

England and Great Britain Hockey described Kerry as the "outstanding applicant in a worldwide search" and said he will start his new role in early September.

His first game in charge of the men's teams will be when Great Britain play Belgium on 3 October in London, prior to the England team travelling to India in November to play in the World Cup.

"I have for many years watched the fellas train and compete and often wondered whether I would one day have an opportunity to work with them," added Kerry.

"That opportunity has now come and I am excited.

"There is ability, there is a desire to put in the hard practice, there is a desire to want to be better, and to be selected to serve that programme, I am really delighted."