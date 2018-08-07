BBC Sport - We're living on cloud nine - Shirley McCay

We're living on cloud nine - McCay

  • From the section Hockey

Shirley McCay says that Ireland's World Cup silver medal winning team are elated following their remarkable journey to the final in London.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored in Ireland's opening win against the USA and has revealed that she may shelve her plans to retire following the World Cup success.

Ireland's performance at the tournament saw them leapt from 16th to eighth place in the world rankings.

Top videos

Video

We're living on cloud nine - McCay

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

Video

GB's Walls wins elimination race gold

Video

Ouch! Injured rider races in shredded skinsuit

Video

Carlin wins dramatic keirin bronze for GB

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired