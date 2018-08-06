BBC Sport - Tokyo Olympics now the target for Ireland's World Cup stars

Olympics now the target for Ireland's World Cup stars

  • From the section Hockey

Coach Graham Shaw says Ireland need to build on their achievement of reaching the Women's World Cup final.

Shaw and the Irish players retuned on Monday to a heroes' reception at Dublin airport.

Their target now is to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Report: Ireland heroes promised funding boost

Top videos

Video

Olympics now the target for Ireland's World Cup stars

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Gold for 'brilliant Brits' in 4x100m mixed relay

  • From the section Sport
Video

Archibald wins third European medal with omnium silver

Video

Wilby wins silver in 'mighty tight' 200m breaststroke final

  • From the section Sport
Video

GB take bronze in 'exciting end' to men's madison

  • From the section Sport
Video

Thomas wins bronze in 200m butterfly

Video

'Superlative sprinting' - GB's Carlin through to sprint semi-finals

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

Video

Watch: Red card, penalty, late goal - Steven Gerrard's first league game has it all

Video

'My dad wore the same socks for four days'

  • From the section News
Video

Ashton 'feels like a new player' after England recall

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired