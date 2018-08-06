BBC Sport - Hockey stars home after 'doing something special'

Hockey stars home after 'doing something special'

Ireland hockey goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran says the team were aware they were making sporting history by reaching the Women's World Cup final.

The players arrived back in Dublin on Monday, less than 24 hours after their 6-0 defeat by top-ranked Netherlands in the tournament decider.

The Irish reached the final despite being one of the lowest rated teams in the London event.

Report: Ireland heroes promised funding boost

