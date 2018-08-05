BBC Sport - Colvin has '17 bridesmaids now' as remarkable Irish World Cup odyssey ends in final defeat
Colvin has '17 bridesmaids now' as remarkable Irish World Cup odyssey ends in final defeat
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's Lizzie Colvin says she will have to add her team-mates to her wedding party as the team's World Cup campaign ends with a 6-0 final defeat by the Netherlands.
Shirley McCay adds that she is still trying to take in the whole experience and is "proud" of Ireland's achievement despite Sunday's defeat in London.
"The atmosphere was incredible," added Nicci Daly. "Every time we got the ball the place just erupted."
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired